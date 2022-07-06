Advertisement

Verdict watch for man accused of murder and attempted murder

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Closing arguments in a trial for a Binghamton man accused of murder concluded Wednesday afternoon.

Lance Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Alison Salisbury of Binghamton and for the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks of Conklin. Brooks testified against Johnson in court Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 7, 2020 in the Town of Conklin. A semi-automatic handgun was used in the crime.

The jury will begin deliberations soon, according to Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

“There’s really no way telling how long a jury deliberation will last, sometimes it takes a very short period of time sometimes a long period of time, and the court closes for the day so the jury may be sent home and told to come back tomorrow morning to continue their deliberations,” Korchak said.

Korchak told 12 News he was not sure if a verdict in the trial will be reached by Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News online and on-air for the latest on the trial.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in an apartment building at 139 Washington St. Friday morning....
Downtown fire leads to discovery of drug lab in Binghamton
Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt
Endicott man sentenced for violating court order
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Routes and Roadblocks opens at Chenango Historical Society
Routes and Roadblocks opens at Chenango Historical Society
New carousel-inspired mural coming to Binghamton
Troopers make arrests for torturing of 3 dogs, 5 cats in Richfield Springs
Troopers make arrests for torturing of 3 dogs, 5 cats in Richfield Springs
Traffic alert! Parts of State Route 17 to close for pot hole repairs next week