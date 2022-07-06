Verdict watch for man accused of murder and attempted murder

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Closing arguments in a trial for a Binghamton man accused of murder concluded Wednesday afternoon.

Lance Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Alison Salisbury of Binghamton and for the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks of Conklin. Brooks testified against Johnson in court Tuesday.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 7, 2020 in the Town of Conklin. A semi-automatic handgun was used in the crime.

The jury will begin deliberations soon, according to Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

“There’s really no way telling how long a jury deliberation will last, sometimes it takes a very short period of time sometimes a long period of time, and the court closes for the day so the jury may be sent home and told to come back tomorrow morning to continue their deliberations,” Korchak said.

Korchak told 12 News he was not sure if a verdict in the trial will be reached by Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News online and on-air for the latest on the trial.