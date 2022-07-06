Warmer end of the week but how does the weekend look?

Tonight: Clouds will decrease overnight. Winds will be south/southwest 2 - 7 mph. Low: 53

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun with an increase in clouds towards the south/southeast. Winds out of the north at 3 – 8 mph. High: 80.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 62

Forecast Discussion: Clouds will decrease overnight with some patchy fog developing. Temperatures will be between 50 – 56 with a light wind out of the south/southwest. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy day on Thursday with some clouds developing to the south/southeast.

Afternoon highs in the 70s. (WBNG)

A cold front will move through the area on Friday giving us a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon. As the cold front passes, we will see a couple of nice days for the weekend both Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies and cooler, comfortable temperatures.

The workweek will start off warmer and more humid Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms returning Tuesday and Wednesday.