Weis Wednesdays: Weis rewards

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin joined Around the Tiers to explain the Weis Rewards Program.

“We have the best in class rewards program that’s tied to your Weis Preferred Shoppers Club Card,” Curtin said.

The Weis Rewards Program provides discounts on groceries and gas.

“You can save on gasoline for every $100 spent, you get a 10 cent discount,” Curtin said.

Find cooking tips, healthy recipes, and special deals at local Weis Markets here.

