Weis Wednesdays: Weis rewards

(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin joined Around the Tiers to explain the Weis Rewards Program.

“We have the best in class rewards program that’s tied to your Weis Preferred Shoppers Club Card,” Curtin said.

The Weis Rewards Program provides discounts on groceries and gas.

“You can save on gasoline for every $100 spent, you get a 10 cent discount,” Curtin said.

