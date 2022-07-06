Advertisement

You Ask, We Answer: Litter on highways and the Water Street parking garage

You Ask, We Answer: Who is in charge of litter and what is the latest with the Water St....
You Ask, We Answer: Who is in charge of litter and what is the latest with the Water St. parking garage(wbng)
By Jack Cooper
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- For this edition of ‘You Ask, We Answer,’ 12 News spoke with the New York State Department of Transportation and the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

The first question is, “Who is responsible for trash on highways or in the medians of major highways like Route 17 or Interstate 86?”

The NYSDOT is the agency responsible, and after speaking with Scott Cook he says that if anyone sees litter they can give him a call at (607) 721-8118 or send an email to scott.cook@dot.ny.gov.

The next question is, “What is the status of the Water St. parking garage? It appears work has stopped on demolition.”

After reaching out to Mayor Kraham’s office, 12 News learned that demolition has not stopped and that crews are most likely working on the more intricate area of the garage that is right next to Boscov’s. It was added that this area of demolition might take longer since crews have to be very precise with Boscov’s so close by.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a fire in an apartment building at 139 Washington St. Friday morning....
Downtown fire leads to discovery of drug lab in Binghamton
Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt
Endicott man sentenced for violating court order
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Crews work to repair a water main break on Thomas Street in Binghamton
Binghamton drug felon to serve prison time
Troopers make arrests for torturing of 3 dogs, 5 cats in Richfield Springs
Marvin Park Pool opens for summer
Marvin Park Pool opens for summer