You Ask, We Answer: Litter on highways and the Water Street parking garage

(WBNG) -- For this edition of ‘You Ask, We Answer,’ 12 News spoke with the New York State Department of Transportation and the office of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

The first question is, “Who is responsible for trash on highways or in the medians of major highways like Route 17 or Interstate 86?”

The NYSDOT is the agency responsible, and after speaking with Scott Cook he says that if anyone sees litter they can give him a call at (607) 721-8118 or send an email to scott.cook@dot.ny.gov.

The next question is, “What is the status of the Water St. parking garage? It appears work has stopped on demolition.”

After reaching out to Mayor Kraham’s office, 12 News learned that demolition has not stopped and that crews are most likely working on the more intricate area of the garage that is right next to Boscov’s. It was added that this area of demolition might take longer since crews have to be very precise with Boscov’s so close by.

