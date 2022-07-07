Binghamton files motion in federal court to acquire ‘eyesore’ on city’s northside

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton has taken legal action against the owners of the Binghamton Plaza on the city’s northside, Mayor Jared Kraham announced Thursday.

Kraham said the goal of the action is to take control of the property at 33 W. State St., which he deemed as an eyesore. It opened in the early 1960s.

Attorneys for the city filed a motion in federal court to allow the city to begin the process of requiring the Binghamton Plaza through eminent domain. Currently, the property is owned by the New Jersey-based Binghamton Plaza, Inc.

Kraham noted that Binghamton Plaza, Inc. filed for bankruptcy in 2019 in federal court. The bankruptcy filing stated the owners owed more than $739,000 in property taxes and during the pendency of the bankruptcy, the amount was recalculated pursuant to assessment litigation and reduced to approximately $400,000, Kraham’s office noted.

A mural on the backside of the plaza. (2019) (WBNG)

The mayor said the building is a serious risk to the safety and health of the public. If the city is granted ownership of the property, Kraham said the building will be demolished and a new space will be created for the community.

“My message here today is clear enough is enough for decades the Binghamton Plaza continued to deteriorate with no plan and no action from the property owners it has diminished quality of life for the north side families and hurt nearby small businesses,” Kraham said. “Residents deserve better.”

The city said it expects the court to make a decision on the motion, which was filed by Harris Beach PLLC, sometime in the summer.

“The bankruptcy case has been pending with little or no progress for nearly three years,” said Lee Woodard, Partner at Harris Beach PLLC. “This motion is the legal vehicle that requests the court to order the automatic stay imposed by the bankruptcy to be lifted to allow the City to move forward under eminent domain law. There are a number of valid grounds for the request, which are spelled out in the motion, and we remain optimistic that the court will grant our request.”