Binghamton man found guilty of murdering Binghamton woman

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Lance Johnson of Binghamton was found guilty on all counts in Broome County Court Thursday morning.

Johnson faced murder and attempted murder charges for the fatal shooting of Alison Salisbury of Binghamton and for the shooting of Shannon Brooks of Conklin. The shooting occurred on Aug. 7, 2020.

Closing arguments for the trial concluded yesterday.

Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak will hold a news conference regarding the trial at 11 a.m. Thursday. Stay with 12 News for more information.