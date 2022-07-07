Endicott Police seeking information on stolen hearse

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is asking the public for help with an investigation into a stolen hearse.

Endicott Police said a green 2014 Cadillac Hearse with a black top was reported stolen around 1 p.m. on July 2. It was last seen on Vestal Avenue in Endicott and then westbound on Route 434 in Vestal.

It has since been recovered by Endicott Police.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact police at 607-785-3341.