Is there any much needed rain in the forecast?

By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear with areas of valley fog possible. Wide range in temperatures likely. Low: 54-53

Friday: Sun early with increasing clouds. Mainly dry. Chance of a shower is less than 20%. High: 78-83

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a few showers. Chance of rain is 20%. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

Dry weather continues through the evening and overnight. A wide range in temperatures is possible tonight with lows in ranging widely from the mid 50s to low 60s. River valley fog is possible.

A cold front will cross our region Friday, but it continues to look moisture-starved. Widespread precipitation is not expected, unfortunately. A couple showers cannot be ruled out, but they should be isolated if they do develop. The front sags south overnight into Saturday and a shower or two could develop south of Binghamton. Lows range in the upper 50s to low 60s.

DROUGHT HAS CREPT INTO FINGER LAKES
DROUGHT HAS CREPT INTO FINGER LAKES(WBNG)

High pressure builds in this weekend. The trend has been upward in the expected highs. Mid to upper 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday could flirt with 80.

Heat builds Monday with mid 80s expected. A cold front arrives Tuesday and bring the best chance of rain or storms in the next 5 to 7 days. Highs remain in the upper 80s. The chance of rain is 70%.

