Lawyers on Call: What to do with original estate planning documents

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Associate at Coughlin & Gerhart Keegan Coughlin explains what to do with original estate planning documents.

“The three common estate planning documents in New York are your last will and testament, power of attorney and healthy care proxy,” Coughlin said. “Keeping these documents in a safe place is extremely important.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

