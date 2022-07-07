Mainly dry weather!

Advertisement

By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a couple afternoon showers. 0-T” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind L&V

Partly cloudy today and seasonably warm. There is a very low chance for some afternoon showers. Skies will be

partly cloudy tonight.

As a front approaches, we’ll put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. Dry time will

dominate. As high pressure moves in, we’ll have partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear Friday night.

High pressure will give us nice weather Saturday, Sunday and Monday with mostly

sunny skies.

As another front moves in, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. A little warm, a little

muggy.

Afternoon highs in the 70s.
