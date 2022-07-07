Mainly dry weather!
Not just today
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a couple afternoon showers. 0-T” 20% High 80 (76-82) Wind L&V
Partly cloudy today and seasonably warm. There is a very low chance for some afternoon showers. Skies will be
partly cloudy tonight.
As a front approaches, we’ll put showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday. Dry time will
dominate. As high pressure moves in, we’ll have partly cloudy skies turning mostly clear Friday night.
High pressure will give us nice weather Saturday, Sunday and Monday with mostly
sunny skies.
As another front moves in, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. A little warm, a little
muggy.