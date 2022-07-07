Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing boy, 12
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.
State Police said Mason Joseph Maguschak left his home at 1133 Chenango St. in Montrose, Pa. He was last seen July 6 around 10:15 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt, gray Adidas pants with black stripes and black Ugg slides.
He is 4 feet and four inches tall, 70 pounds and has blue eyes and sandy-colored ear-length hair.
Maguschak is originally from the Carbondale, Pa. area.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 570-465-3154.