Advertisement

Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing boy, 12

(Pennsylvania State Police)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

State Police said Mason Joseph Maguschak left his home at 1133 Chenango St. in Montrose, Pa. He was last seen July 6 around 10:15 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt, gray Adidas pants with black stripes and black Ugg slides.

He is 4 feet and four inches tall, 70 pounds and has blue eyes and sandy-colored ear-length hair.

Maguschak is originally from the Carbondale, Pa. area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 570-465-3154.

Most Read

Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt
Binghamton drug felon to serve prison time
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Binghamton, Town of Dickinson
Plans for Oakdale Mall to have Panera, Chipotle submitted, Johnson City Mayor says
Verdict watch for man accused of murder and attempted murder

Latest News

A locker found at a school located in Broome County, NY.
Tips for avoiding a “summer slide” for your school-aged child
Students Against Destructive Decisions is a non-profit organization that dedicates its work to...
‘Students Against Destructive Decisions’ educates parents how to talk about gun violence with children
Tips for avoiding a “summer slide” for your school-aged child
Tips for avoiding a “summer slide” for your school-aged child
Students against destructive decisions
Students against destructive decisions