‘Routes and Roadblocks’ How one museum is spotlighting ‘Driving while Black’ in 1930′s America’

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Based on the book ‘Driving while Black’ by Gretchen Sorin, and help from the students in the Cooperstown Graduate Program, the Chenango County Historical Society Museum has a new exhibit.

According to the museum, ‘Routes and Roadblocks’ focuses on the motoring experience during the 1930′s and 1940′s.

“It (the exhibit) traces the history of the people of color and their experiences with mobility within the company” said Executive Director of the museum, Jessica Moquin.

According to the exhibit, people of color were disproportionately served when it came to basic motoring activities, and needs.

“There was more prevalent prejudice within all communities, so just traveling around would’ve been more difficult, getting your car serviced would’ve been more difficult, finding places to fuel up would have been more difficult, and then finding places recreation would’ve been difficult as well” said Operations Manager Joe Fryc.

Moquin said this exhibit is just one part of the museum’s mission.

“Being able to tell a diverse story is really important to us, I’ve since connected with a lot of other men and women of color who are really delighted to know their story and their perspective is being shared within their own community” said Moquin.

Fryc said he is excited for people to see the history of Chenango County from a different perspective.

“We hope that we can help educate the community on the history of the motoring experience in the community to help people get a frame of reference for the way things used to be and where we’ve come from there” he said.

Moquin adds, this is just the beginning for them, as the museum has worked previously and continues to work on projects promoting the diverse history of the county.

“A lot of these stories have been there, they just haven’t been told and it was quite an honor to be able to work with Gretchen and her students.” said Moquin.

