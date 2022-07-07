‘Students Against Destructive Decisions’ educates parents how to talk about gun violence with children

(WBNG) -- Recent events involving gun violence and other violent crimes may have some parents wondering what steps they can take to help improve their child’s safety.

Students Against Destructive Decisions is a non-profit organization that dedicates its work to the safety and well-being of students across the nation.

President Rick Birt said one issue the organization focuses on is violence occurring both in and outside of schools, and what actions parents can take to help end it.

“Certainly now, violence has become a predominant one -- where we go to our houses of worship, our movie theaters, our Fourth of July celebrations and there’s an uneasiness in us because we know what could happen,” said Birt.

He said it is important that parents have open conversations with their children about violence to help them feel better prepared if something should happen. He said it will also help students grapple with resiliency skills, ideas of how to wrestle with feelings of anxiety, and how to know when it is time to talk with a mental health professional.

However, having these conversations with your child may be difficult. Birt shared some advice on how parents can best approach this sensitive subject.

“It starts with asking if they saw the news and if they saw what had happened. See how they describe it, how they placate to it, and how they reach out to you in regards to that,” he said. “Ask them how they’re feeling. It might seem a little clinical, but it’s amazing how they might describe that experience. You might hear emotions like I’m scared, I’m angry, I’m concerned. More often than not -- if you open that door young people are more than happy to share, they just don’t know how to start the conversation.”

The organization offers free resources, such as a mental health tool kit and an “Are We Safe?” tool kit, to help guide parents as they have this important conversation with their children.

Parents interested in learning more about the different resources S.A.D.D. offers can follow this link.