Gorgeous weekend on the way!

By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Tonight: Clouds and some clear sky. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Low: 54-63

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 74-79

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and cool. Low: 45-52

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will cross our region late tonight but it is moisture-starved. Widespread precipitation is not expected, unfortunately. A couple showers cannot be ruled out, but they should be isolated if they do develop. The front sags south overnight and out of the area Saturday morning. Lows range in the mid 50s to low 60s.

High pressure builds in this weekend. The trend has been upward in the expected highs. Mid to upper 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday could flirt with 80.

Heat builds Monday with mid 80s expected. A cold front arrives Tuesday and bring the best chance of rain or storms in the next 5 to 7 days. Highs remain in the upper 80s. The chance of rain is 80%. With the heat and humidity in place, any storms could be strong.

STEAMY TUESDAY
STEAMY TUESDAY(WBNG)

