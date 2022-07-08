K9 Edge and handler graduate from K9 academy

DELHI, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the graduation of Corporal Jeffrey Cark and partner K9 Edge. The two graduated from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Academy.

K9 Edge is a German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. He was born in Hungary on August 20, 2020.

The pair are now certified for patrol with specific training in obedience, tracking individuals, locating discarded or secreted items, criminal apprehension and handler protection. The two will be trained in explosives detection later in the fall.

Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond said the following about Clark and Edge’s graduation:

“I’m very proud of Corporal Clark and K9 Edge in achieving this milestone for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. Once fully trained in explosives detection, the Sheriff’s Office can provide full-service K9 services to the people of Delaware County, including our law enforcement partners on the State and local level. This valuable resource will enrich these agencies and provide safety and security to the people we are charged with serving and protecting every day.”