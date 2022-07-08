Love that lasts a lifetime: 101 WWII vet takes trip to brother’s grave overseas

MONTROSE, P.A. (WBNG) -- Brothers Harold and Dan Gary were born in the early 1920′s in the Rush Township, located just outside Montrose, P.A. Growing up on a dairy farm, neither boy had traveled much, that was until the Second World War.

“When he signed up, he had the promise that he would be caught up when the education requirements for pilot training were lowered from two years of college, to a high school education, and as soon as that was lowered he was called” said Harold.

While Dan was anxious to get into the Air Force, Harold took the aquatic path to the Navy. Both brothers enlisting before the draft to serve their country.

“And he got in” said Harold. “From the time he was called in nine months he had a crew of 10 and headmaster of the B-17 Flying Fortress”.

Both Dan and Harold continued their training in separate parts of the United States, but used letters to keep in touch.

“I kept track of him through our mother, she would let me know what he had told her but now and then we exchange letters” said Harold.

Dan’s experience in the Air Force led him to England where he would serve as Group Lead Pilot on his 25th Mission, which would also be his last.

“His group was flying over Meersburg Germany, a synthetic oil producing city. There was a mis-navigation on the lead group, and they had to fly length-ways. While they dropped the bombs, and it was successful that way, but a minute after that, he received a direct hit by flak. His right wing came off, took fire, and lift on the left wing flipped the plane over on its back and he settled on top of his wing man. As the description goes, it disintegrated both planes”' said Harold.

German records would later state that when Dan’s plane was found, 95% of it was destroyed. Dan Gary passed away on November 30, 1944, however, the news would reach his brother Harold in 1945.

Over 70 years later, Harold would visit the grave site of his brother located in Neupré, Belgium thanks to his friend Patti Jo Caterson and her husband Chris whom Harold met through the Twin Tiers Honor Flight.

“And I saw the gate (to the cemetery), I began to shake, it was, emotion was catching up to me” said Harold. “As we got to Dan’s grave, I noticed a beautiful red white and blue flower piece, and learned that Patti Jo had ordered it. Each side of the cross was covered, one side was American flag, the other side was a Belgian flag, and the caretaker pulled them up and rolled them up and handed them to me.”

Harold said he has never had closure over the death of his brother, however, this trip helpd him to see the rest of his brother’s life from a new perspective.

“(It) helped me visualize better what he had gone through, what he had experienced all of it together”.

Harold and Patti Jo are planning more trips, and memories together. Some ideas include going to the Army/ Navy game, and Harold 102 birthday celebration for next year as well.

To find out more about Dan Gary’s Burial place click here.

To find out more about the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, click here.