Advertisement

Man in vehicle shot on Brandywine Highway, Binghamton Police say

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to Lourdes Hospital around 2 p.m. for a shooting victim. The victim was shot in the abdomen but sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police determined that the victim was driving on the Brandywine Highway near the 81 South on-ramp when he was struck by gunfire. The area of the Brandywine Highway was searched by police and officers recovered a .380 caliber casing and .380 caliber magazine.

Officers believe the suspected shooter was driving a vehicle on the Brandywine Highway at the time of the shooting. Police were unable to provide a description of a suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing boy, 12
Endicott Police seeking information on stolen hearse
Binghamton man found guilty of murdering Binghamton woman
Binghamton files motion in federal court to acquire ‘eyesore’ on city’s northside
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Binghamton, Town of Dickinson

Latest News

Our dry stretch of weather continues...
Our dry stretch of weather continues...
Conklin Reliable Market owners sell the family-owned business after 60 years
Our dry stretch of weather continues...
Our dry stretch of weather continues...
Ross Park Zoo adds new binturong enclosure
Ross Park Zoo adds new binturong enclosure