Man in vehicle shot on Brandywine Highway, Binghamton Police say

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department is seeking the public’s help with a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to Lourdes Hospital around 2 p.m. for a shooting victim. The victim was shot in the abdomen but sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the investigation, police determined that the victim was driving on the Brandywine Highway near the 81 South on-ramp when he was struck by gunfire. The area of the Brandywine Highway was searched by police and officers recovered a .380 caliber casing and .380 caliber magazine.

Officers believe the suspected shooter was driving a vehicle on the Brandywine Highway at the time of the shooting. Police were unable to provide a description of a suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Binghamton Police at 607-772-7080.