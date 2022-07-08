New York State American Legion establishes $1.5M fund to assist suffering veterans

(WBNG) -- The American Legion in New York State established a $1.5 million fund to address veteran suicide and homeless.

In addition to this, the fund’s first two grant awards were also announced: The first is $100,000 to fund a pilot project to expand and measure the RTM Protocol treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD, or post-traumatic stress disorder. The second is $34,450 to outfit a home for homeless women veterans with children.

The $100,000 grant is going to the Research and Recognition Project, a Corning-based non-profit.

Under the one-year American Legion pilot program, the project will train 30 clinicians across New York who will treat 400 veterans using the RTM ProtocolTM and will measure the remission of the PTS diagnosis and symptoms for a period of a year, Legion said. The program is considered the first step in helping to increase treatment for 3,000 veterans per year over three years, for a full clinical study of measuring PTS remission in 9,000 vets.

The $34,450 grant goes to the Veterans & Community Housing Coalition to furnish Foreverly House, a two-family home for homeless veteran moms and their children.