Pet of the Week: Meet Beulah!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Beulah from the Broome County Humane Society!

Beulah is a 6-month-old female. She is very energetic and would do best with an active family that could take her on plenty of walks and hikes.

“I found her in an abandoned home,” Broome County Humane Society Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said. “I don’t think she’s been exposed to a whole lot she didn’t behave incredibly well in the car, but I’m sure she will when she gets used to it.”

To see all available animals contact the Broome County Humane Society.

NOTE: If you do not see Beulah on the Broome County Humane Society website, she may have already been adopted.