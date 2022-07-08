Sex offender gets prison time for failing to register

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that a sex offender was sent to prison for failing to register.

The District Attorney’s office said 45-year-old Donnell L. Bailey of Binghamton will serve one to three years in prison after pleading guilty to failure to comply with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act.

Bailey failed to provide an address to local law enforcement as required under the New York State Corrections Law for several months in 2021 while living in Broome County.

The office noted he was convicted in Broome County in 2002 for of criminal sexual act in the third degree with a person under the age of 17.

“Thanks to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division for their diligent efforts in monitoring the whereabouts of these offenders,” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney. If you are a registered sex offender, Broome County is not the place to violate the law. You will go to prison.”