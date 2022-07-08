Advertisement

Tompkins County Correctional Officer ‘severely assaulted’ by inmate

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it charged an inmate for the assault of a corrections officer.

The sheriff’s office charged 24-year-old Abraham Phelan was charged with assault in the second degree, a class C felony.

On July 1, around 3:20 p.m., a corrections officer was delivering cleaning supplies to the Phelan after he had intentionally flooded the cell. That’s when Phelan severely assaulted the officer when he was handing over the cleaning supplies.

The corrections officer was taken to Cayuga Medical Center for treatment. Phelan was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $30,000 cash bail.

The sheriff’s office said Phelan was being held for forcibly touching, a class A misdemeanor.

