Triple Cities Street Rods hosts ‘Cars in the Park’, celebrates 50 years

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Rev your engines and cruise on down to Hickories Park for the Triple Cities Street Rods 50th Anniversary Car Show.

The Triple Cities Street Rods was started in 1972 by a group of hot rod enthusiasts. Triple Cities Street Rods Member David Passante said the show was originally called “Hickories Rod Run” and now goes by “Cars in the Park.”

“In 1998 we incorporated the new show ‘Cars in the Park’,” Passante said. “It was a two-day show and that went on until 2016 when we decided we could incorporate everything into one day and make it a more streamlined event.”

Passante said the show has grown over the years and Triple Cities Street Rods has donated $140,000 to different area charities.

“We’ve given to approximately 50 charities,” Passante said. “Some are yearly, some are one time and included in that is roughly 25 individuals that had financial or health problems that they needed assistance with so all of our proceeds have gone to good causes.”

Triple Cities Street Rods Member Willy Vermilya said this show has something for everyone.

“We’ve got a lot of things coming, the Campville Fire Department is coming and they have a huge flag they fly off the ladder truck they also bring an ambulance,” Vermilya said. “For the children, we have wooden cars and a pinewood derby track and we give away trophies.”

“Cars in the Park” will be held July 10 at Hickories Park in Owego from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This show will feature a car teeter-totter, food trucks, a craft market, DJ and more.

Admission to the show is $2 and all proceeds will go to area charities.

All vehicles are welcome and car registration is $15.

