From yogurt to hard seltzer: One professor is giving whey a new purpose

(WBNG)-- A Cornell Associate Professor has turned yogurt by-product into hard seltzer.

Yogurt whey contains natural minerals, vitamins and electrolytes. However, due to its lack of protein, it typically is discarded and goes to waste.

Samuel Alcaine is an associate professor in the department of food science at Cornell University. Alcaine told 12 News his work focuses on driving sustainability in dairy systems through microbiology and fermentation.

“My research work looks at different ways that we can use natural bacteria and other microorganisms to control spoilage in dairy foods and reduce waste,” Alcaine said.

Through his research, he was able to create a hard seltzer called Norwhey from the whey left from yogurt production.

He told 12 News New York is the number one producer of yogurt in the country. For every cup of greek yogurt made there are three to four cups of yogurt whey that go to waste.

“We are really harnessing the power of whey and that’s what really makes it different,” he said.

Although the transition from professor to business owner came with added challenges and responsibilities, Alcaine’s previous job experience with Miller-Coors along with his dedication to producing a tangible product made it worthwhile.

“Having come from the industry I have a strong interest and passion for taking ideas that are in the lab and then having them make it into the real world and try to have an impact,” Alcaine told 12 News.

Alcaine hopes the community will continue to support whey-based products.

“It could really help drive not just environmental sustainability for the dairy industry but economic sustainability for rural new york and upstate new york,” he said. “I think there is a lot of opportunity here, so its something to be excited about”

Norwhey can be found across western New York in Wegmans and other beer retailers. You can also find it by visiting their website here.