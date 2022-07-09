Broome County sees increase in overdoses

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department has seen an increase in the number of overdoses to date in 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022, there have been 22 suspected fatal overdoses and 111 reported non-fatal overdoses in Broome County. This year from January to June there have been 44 suspected fatal overdoses and 258 suspected non-fatal overdoses.

“Sadly, we have surpassed the number of fatal overdoses we saw in both 2018 and 2019 when we saw some of our lowest fatal overdose numbers during those years,” said Broome County Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator and Chair of the Broome Opioid Awareness Council Marissa Knapp in a press release.

Public Health Educator Kristin Russell told 12 News the county is on track to see its highest number of overdoses yet.

Russell said it’s important for families who know someone going through substance abuse or are going through substance abuse themselves to know they are loved.

“It’s a very personal subject and sometimes it’s hard to wrap your head around it unless you’ve been personally affected,” she told 12 News. " It’s so important that we educate the community on it and make sure that those who are in the situation are known that they are loved and cared for”

Community members can be trained in Narcan which can be used to save lives during an overdose by reversing the effects of the substance. Narcan training can be found throughout the county such as Helio Health, The Addiction Center of Broome County, Southern Tier AIDS Program, Truth Pharm and United Health Services.

