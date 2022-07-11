American Civic Association to receive $150,000 for air-system upgrades

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton American Civic Association is receiving $150,000 for HVAC upgrades.

The Civic Association will use the money to replace the building’s air handling unit, which, according to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham’s office, is from the 1960s.

The new unit will improve the building’s energy efficiency and include a modern air sanitation system, which can help reduce the transmission of airborne contaminants, such as COVID-19, the mayor’s office said.

“The American Civic Association provides invaluable services to the Binghamton community, supporting local immigrants and refugees, and fostering pride in our area’s diversity,” said Kraham. “This funding will allow the ACA to make essential upgrades to their building to ensure they can keep the doors open and continue serving our community for many years to come.”

ACA Executive Director Hussein O. Adams said the association appreciates the funding from the city.

“This funding will help the American Civic Association make critical, long-needed improvements to our building infrastructure,” Adams said. “Like many non-profits, it can be a challenge for the ACA to find the extra capital to take on costly projects that arise.”

The funding for the HVAC project comes from the City’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds. It was approved on July 6 by Binghamton City Council.