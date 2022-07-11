Celebrating 50 years of ‘Cars in the Park’

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered at Hickories Park Sunday, July 10 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Triple Cities Street Rods’ “Cars in the Park.”

Over 400 cars participated in the car show, and proceeds made from the event will be donated to numerous charities throughout the Southern Tier.

Former president of Triple Cities Street Rods, David Passante, said the club has raised over $140,000 for local charities over the years.

“This is by far the largest show we’ve ever had,” said Passante. “For the first roughly twelve years it was called Hickories Rod Run, and it was just a get together. In 1998, we decided we should be doing something that makes money and give money to charity. So, we reformatted the show and it became Cars in the Park.”

Southern Tier resident Doug Rose said he has participated in many car shows, but this is his first year participating in cars in the park.

He said he is happy to be contributing to charities in his community, and encourages people to show their support by attending their local car shows.

“There’s just so much that’s needed out there and I’m glad that people are participating to help our charities,” said Rose. “People who love cars should come on out and have a good time at car shows because that’s what it’s all about -- having a good time and meeting new people.”