Community celebrates fourth annual ‘Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community gathered at Recreation Park Sunday, July 10 to celebrate the fourth annual “Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Festival.”

The festival is named in honor of 16-year-old Binghamton resident Harper Stantz, who passed away after being struck by a drugged driver in 2019 while walking home from Recreation Park.

Local bands came together to perform on stage in her memory. The music fest also included vendors and food for people to enjoy.

The annual event is free and open to all ages.