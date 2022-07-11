Advertisement

Community celebrates fourth annual ‘Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest’

People in the community enjoy an afternoon of live music at the fourth annual Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The community gathered at Recreation Park Sunday, July 10 to celebrate the fourth annual “Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Festival.”

The festival is named in honor of 16-year-old Binghamton resident Harper Stantz, who passed away after being struck by a drugged driver in 2019 while walking home from Recreation Park.

Local bands came together to perform on stage in her memory. The music fest also included vendors and food for people to enjoy.

The annual event is free and open to all ages.

Empire Access opens new location in Endwell, expanding broadband

