Could severe storms move in Tuesday?

Tonight: Clouds increase. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Low: 62-68

Tuesday: 70% chance of scattered showers and storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind would be the highest threat with any storms. High: 81-87

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 59-66

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will be variable overnight with a couple showers and perhaps a storm possible. Lows stay in the 60s.

A cold front is slated to arrive Tuesday afternoon. This will bring a risk of storms; any storms could be strong to severe. Damaging wind would be the highest threat with any storms. The SPC has our area in the MARGINAL and SLIGHT risk of severe weather; this is a 1 and 2 out of 5 respectively. The ‘most likely’ time frame for storms would be 2-7pm. Please stay weather aware as severe weather is NOT guaranteed.

SEVERE STORMS COULD FIRE (WBNG)

Some lingering showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday before high pressure settles in for late week and the start of the weekend.