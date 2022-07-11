Endicott Police searching for missing, developmentally delayed teen

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Endicott Police said Daimon J. Copp, who is developmentally delayed, left his home on Main Street in the village around 4 a.m. Friday. He has not contacted family, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray t-shirt and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Endicott Police at 607-785-3341 and press 2.