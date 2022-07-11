Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 11

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 11.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Milling & paving will begin on Main Street and Bridge Street in Kirkwood, as well as the Route 11 ramps

The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville and Oquaga Lake roads

Surveying will take place on the bridges on the Colesville Road extension

Guiderail work will take place on Hawleyton Road and Old Route 17

Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, Loughlin & Brooks Rds.

Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin, Jennings Creek in Lisle and various other County roads

Striping will take place on various county and town roadways