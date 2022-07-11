Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 11
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 11.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- Milling & paving will begin on Main Street and Bridge Street in Kirkwood, as well as the Route 11 ramps
- The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville and Oquaga Lake roads
- Surveying will take place on the bridges on the Colesville Road extension
- Guiderail work will take place on Hawleyton Road and Old Route 17
- Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, Loughlin & Brooks Rds.
- Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin, Jennings Creek in Lisle and various other County roads
- Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system