Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of July 11

Road work (gfx)
Road work (gfx)(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of July 11.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Milling & paving will begin on Main Street and Bridge Street in Kirkwood, as well as the Route 11 ramps
  • The Highway Division will continue changing road culverts on Colesville and Oquaga Lake roads
  • Surveying will take place on the bridges on the Colesville Road extension
  • Guiderail work will take place on Hawleyton Road and Old Route 17
  • Ditching will be performed on West Chenango, Beartown, Loughlin & Brooks Rds.
  • Patching will continue on Powers Road in Conklin, Jennings Creek in Lisle and various other County roads
  • Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system

