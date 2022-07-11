Man sentenced for sex crimes against young boy

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that 62-year-old James F. Sullivan Jr. pleaded guilty to felony charges of the criminal sexual act and sexual abuse in the first degree.

The office said Sullivan, who is from Vestal, admitted that from 2010 through 2016, he engaged in sexual conduct with a male child under the age of 11.

Sullivan will serve seven years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7, 2022.

“The Special Victims Bureau of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office continues to fight for the children of our community,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “Fortunately, this defendant accepted responsibility for his perverted crimes, and the victim was spared the trauma of having to testify in court.”