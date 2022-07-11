More sunshine

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Warm, a little muggy. High 86 (80-88) wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

WBNG (wbng)

High pressure will give us nice weather today with mostly sunny skies. With a south breeze, it’s going to

be warm and a little muggy. A cold front will approach tonight. This will give us a slight chance of a

few showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

The front will come through Tuesday. This will give us showers, rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly

clear Tuesday night.

We’ll keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Quiet for Friday and Saturday. We could see a few showers Sunday.