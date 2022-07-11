More sunshine
Heat and humidity return
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Warm, a little muggy. High 86 (80-88) wind SW 10-15 G20 mph
High pressure will give us nice weather today with mostly sunny skies. With a south breeze, it’s going to
be warm and a little muggy. A cold front will approach tonight. This will give us a slight chance of a
few showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
The front will come through Tuesday. This will give us showers, rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly
clear Tuesday night.
We’ll keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
Quiet for Friday and Saturday. We could see a few showers Sunday.