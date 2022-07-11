Advertisement

More sunshine

Heat and humidity return
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Warm, a little muggy. High 86 (80-88) wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

WBNG
WBNG(wbng)

High pressure will give us nice weather today with mostly sunny skies. With a south breeze, it’s going to

be warm and a little muggy. A cold front will approach tonight. This will give us a slight chance of a

few showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

The front will come through Tuesday. This will give us showers, rain and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly

clear Tuesday night.

We’ll keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Quiet for Friday and Saturday. We could see a few showers Sunday.

Most Read

Endicott Police searching for missing, developmentally delayed teen
Endicott Police Presence
Police, HAZMAT Team called to building in Endicott
Police crime scene tape closes off a parking area following a shooting at a 7-Eleven store in...
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
Man sentenced for sex crimes against young boy
Empire Access opens new location in Endwell, expanding broadband

Latest News

WBNG
A few shots at rain
SEVERE STORMS COULD FIRE
Could severe storms move in Tuesday?
Dew points climb into the 60s Monday, close to 70 on Tuesday.
Humidity is set to return to the Southern Tier
Perfect summer weather.
Bright skies all day long!