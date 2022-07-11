New York launches COVID-19 hotline as CDC reports rising cases across country

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a free hotline for people who test positive for COVID-19 but do not have a health care provider.

The hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, was launched by the State Department of Health after reaching an agreement to utilize the Virtual ExpressCare Platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals. You can also complete the evaluation online.

The hotline is available to all New York residents outside New York City, regardless of their financial status or health insurance coverage, are eligible to be evaluated for treatment by calling the hotline number.

“We’ve made real progress in our fight against COVID-19, but as new variants continue to spread it’s important to continue to adapt and expand our efforts to protect New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Our new COVID-19 treatment hotline will provide New Yorkers with better access to early treatments that help prevent severe illness.”

The hotline launches just as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention report that one-third of the United States’ population is living in a county with a high COVID-19 community level.

Broome County and much of Upstate New York, as of Monday afternoon, are listed as having a low level of COVID spread. Yet many areas downstate are listed as having a high level of the virus.

The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.