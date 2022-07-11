Advertisement

Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! 5th Annual Fundraiser

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
CORNING (WBNG) -- Explore over 30 big vehicles at the fifth annual Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! Fundraiser.

Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! is hosted by Pathways Inc. a non-profit human service organization serving families across the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and Rochester areas.

Pathways Inc. Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications Stephanie Miller said Pathways Inc. provides services 2,000 individuals and families.

“We have residential services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for children that have serious emotional disturbances, a therapeutic foster care program, community services and childcare services,” Miller said.

Miller said all proceeds from this years fundraiser will benefit the Erwin Child & Family Center.

“What we’re looking to do is replace some of our aging toy equipment, purchase new STEM activities and craft activities for the children, and we’re looking to replace some of our chairs and desks for the children as well,” Miller said.

Trucks! Trucks! Trucks! will be held July 23 at Corning Community College (Parking Lots C & D) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Explore and experience different vehicles including construction trucks, cranes, police cars and race cars.

“As well as all of those vehicles we’ll have food trucks including Macarollin’ mac&cheese,” Miller said. “We have Doc Possum which is a children’s musician, a free bouncy house in the shape of a fire engine and face painting.”

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 per family.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate (cash only.)

