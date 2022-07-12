Advertisement

Binghamton University welcomes back in-person student orientations

Students gather with their families at Binghamton University's Summer Orientation.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- Thousands of Binghamton University students are returning to campus this summer to attend in-person orientations for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Assistant Director of New Student Programs, Alyssa Cohen, said this year the university has revamped its programming to better welcome students and their families.

“This is our first in-person summer since 2019, so we are rusty but we are getting back out there,” said Cohen. “One difference is our course registration process. We have decided to keep that virtual, students are getting one on one attention with their academic advisors which is wonderful.”

Cohen said instead of doing the typical campus tours, students are participating in a fun scavenger hunt throughout the campus to help them explore the university.

“We also have a lot more presentations from our students to really have that student to student interaction,” she said.

One incoming freshman said he is enjoying the new programs being offered at orientation and is excited to learn more about the place he’ll soon call home.

″I think it’s great to see all these people here, and they’re doing a great job showing us the campus and introducing us to college life,” said first-year student Reagan Simos.

All freshmen orientation sessions will take place over the course of two days, and the university houses students in the residence halls during the orientation.

The fall semester classes will begin Tuesday, Aug. 23.

