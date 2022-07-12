Advertisement

Few midweek showers before quieter weather returns

By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Forecast Discussion:

Partly cloudy to clear skies dominate the overnight and lows remain in the 50s to near 60.

A few afternoon rain showers develop Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. The chance of precipitation is 40%. We anticipate a lot of dry time through the day.

NOT A WEDNESDAY WASHOUT
NOT A WEDNESDAY WASHOUT

By Thursday high pressure begins settling in and lasts through most of Sunday. Highs climb into the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Monday of next week looks a bit unsettled with a 40% chance of showers and perhaps a storm or two.

