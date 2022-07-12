Few midweek showers before quieter weather returns
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Forecast Discussion:
Partly cloudy to clear skies dominate the overnight and lows remain in the 50s to near 60.
A few afternoon rain showers develop Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. The chance of precipitation is 40%. We anticipate a lot of dry time through the day.
By Thursday high pressure begins settling in and lasts through most of Sunday. Highs climb into the 80s Saturday and Sunday. Monday of next week looks a bit unsettled with a 40% chance of showers and perhaps a storm or two.