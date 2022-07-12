Advertisement

A few shots at rain

Some beneficial rain
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for our entire area until 7 PM.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 70% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW

becoming NW 10-20 G25 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

A cold front will come through today. It’s not going to rain all day, but this front

will give us showers, rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

With a weakening front approaching, we’ll keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Wednesday.

A front stalled along the coast will keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Thursday.

Quiet for Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

As heat builds Monday, we’ll put a few showers back in the forecast.

