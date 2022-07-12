Guthrie now offering COVID vaccine for ages 6 months and above

(WBNG) -- The Guthrie Clinic is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to children under the age of 5 at select locations.

Those locations include Corning Pediatrics, Sayre Pediatrics, Southern Tier Pediatrics, and Troy Pediatrics.

Those clinics are accepting appointments for the Moderna infant vaccine which is for ages 6 months to 5 years.

Guthrie Wellsboro is also accepting appointments for the Pfizer infant vaccine which is for ages 6 months to 4 years.

Additional locations will be added as soon as they are available.

Guthrie’s Chair of Primary Care Services David Pfisterer told 12 News all Guthrie patients have to do is call their primary care office and they will get their appointment scheduled.

Pfisterer also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“Children at this young age can still act as a vector for COVID-19,” he told 12 News. “That’s where they may get the infection and spread it to a grandparent. a parent, or a sibling. who may get a more severe infection”

It isn’t just important for children to be vaccinated but for everyone who can be.

“The more people we have vaccinated against COVID-19 the less likely we are to have infections in general,” Pfisterer said. “When more and more people are getting infected the virus has a chance to mutate. When it mutates it may become more immune to the vaccine that we have”