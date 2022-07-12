Advertisement

How ‘Good Neighbors NY’ is trying to feed the community

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Binghamton native Heather Brook, President of ‘Good Neighbors’ said being able to help the community paves the way for a better future for residents. That is what she plans on doing with her non-profit.

Brooke said many restaurants and grocery stores tend to throw away food they haven’t used or sold for the day, and ‘Good Neighbors’ makes an effort to collects those meals before they get discarded and provide them to residents.

She said makes an effort to collects those meals before they get discarded, during the pandemic she witnessed many people struggle to provide meals for their families while out of work and she wanted to do something to help. She said her sister who still lives in Binghamton saw the growth of her organization and wanted to start a branch in Broome County to help the community they were raised in.

“We just thought that this is really crazy that food would be thrown away that other people can use, but it isn’t just homeless people, it isn’t just those just waiting for any food its working poor its families its seniors its home bound individuals. It is for anybody who is in need of some relief and its helping those families make it through the end of the month” said Heather Brook.

She said good neighbor collects food from all sorts of restaurants, grocery stores, and gas stations and partners up with many different pantries to distribute those meals within the community and with the price of gas being high they also offer drop offs to residents.

She said she urges all community members to volunteer, and to do so just follow this link goodneighborsny.org.

