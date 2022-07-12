Local law enforcement agencies discuss what are ‘soft targets’ amid mass shootings

(WBNG) -- Active shooter situations are becoming more common in day-to-day life; Prompting the question of would you know what to do if you heard gunshots.

Many mass shootings are over before police arrive, meaning in locations without protection, known as soft targets, need to find ways to protect themselves.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kate Newcomb said the term soft target has several definitions.

“It could be a location, a thing, or a person where large groups of people congregate that is not well fortified,” Newcomb said. “Examples of that might be a church, a sporting venue, your schools, movie theatres. A place where large groups of people congregate and there’s little to no security there.”

Soft targets aren’t just limited to places, however, people can be classified as soft targets as well.

Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno echoed Newcomb but said soft targets could also be people themselves.

“Soft target could also be someone that’s just not aware of their surroundings, not paying attention, and not able to act in a crisis situation,” Streno said. “An example of a soft target location or building would be a vulnerable, unprotected area that is open to the public with many entrances and exits. An open area, where many people can gather in large numbers such as tourist attractions, amusement parks, nightclubs, outdoor/indoor concerts, and events.”

Whether it’s a location where people are not expecting a shooting to occur or if they are not prepared, both Streno and Newcomb stress that this can happen anytime and anywhere.

“The people of the Broome County area, after the American Civic Association incident are aware that this can happen in our own town,” Streno said. “And recent events have reminded us that this can happen anywhere.”

On April 3, 2009, a gunman walked into the civic association and claimed the lives of 13 people before shooting himself.

To get people prepared for a situation like an active shooter, the Vestal Police Department is teaming up with the Vestal Public Library for an active shooter presentation.

The point of the presentation is to make attendees become harder targets during an active shooter situation.

“Be aware of where the exits are, to think through yourself. Make sure you know where your cellphone is, that your cellphone has adequate enough battery and that it’s charged. Little things like that.”

The How to Respond to an Active Shooter presentation is Monday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vestal Public Library and to attend the event, residents can sign up here.