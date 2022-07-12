More than 42,000 undergraduates applied to Binghamton University, breaking a record

VESTAL (WBNG) -- More young minds are applying to Binghamton University than ever before.

According to the university, it received more than 42,000 applications for acceptance for the class of 2026. The university said that’s 5% more than the number of applications it received last year.

Spokesperson for Binghamton University Ryan Yarosh said BU also saw an increase in out-of-state and international applications, which were 10% and 20% respectively over the past year. This is nearly equal to application rates before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, Yarosh said.

He also noted that student deposits are also up by around 100% compared to 2021, which the university sees as students showing their commitment to Binghamton.

Yarosh also said Binghamton University saw a strong enrollment in summer sessions.

Yesterday, the campus began welcoming potential students for in-person orientation. It was the first in-person orientation since 2019.