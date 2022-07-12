Advertisement

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southern Tier

Storm
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Southern Tier Tuesday.

The watch is set to expire at 7 p.m. The NWS said the risk for severe weather Tuesday is a 2 of 5, otherwise known as a slight risk for strong or severe storms. A couple of tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are the potential hazards with any storm, the NWS said.

12 News will lead its 5 p.m. newscast with the forecast.

For your forecast on the go, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android or iOS.

