Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the Southern Tier Tuesday.

The watch is set to expire at 7 p.m. The NWS said the risk for severe weather Tuesday is a 2 of 5, otherwise known as a slight risk for strong or severe storms. A couple of tornadoes, hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are the potential hazards with any storm, the NWS said.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/3lI2PpPPRD — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) July 12, 2022

12 News will lead its 5 p.m. newscast with the forecast.

