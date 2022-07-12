Advertisement

Southern Tier Tuesdays: St. Michael’s Monthly Grocery Giveaway awarded $2,000 grant

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- St. Michael’s Monthly Grocery Giveaway is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Coordinator of Community Meal & Pantry Outreach Programs Barbara Knighton said the monthly giveaway happens on the fourth Thursday of every month.

“We have been doing this for a year and a half now and it is open to anyone who is in need of food,” Knighton said. “We have everything from canned goods to bread, pastries, dairy products, meat and frozen food.”

All items from the pantry are supplied by CHOW and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“We were seeing more and more people who were in need,” Knighton said. “It’s taken off and every month the giveaway gets a little bit bigger.”

Knighton said the giveaways are open to anyone, there are no income restrictions.

“People should be aware that they’ll stand in line, they need to be patient and we require that people wear masks,” Knighton said.

St. Michael’s Giveaway partners with Lourdes Hospital’s medical mission team who provide services at the giveaway each month.

This grant money will be used to supplement dairy products, meat and fresh produce.

The next giveaway will be July 28 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Recreation Center at 269 Clinton St. in Binghamton.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

