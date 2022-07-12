Advertisement

Traffic alert: Sherman Creek Bridge to close temporarily

(Kayla Madison)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022
SANFORD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Works has announced a bridge closure for the Town of Sanford.

The department said Sherman Creek Bridge, located on Sherman Creek Rod, will be closed to all traffic beginning July 18 at 7 a.m.

This bridge is expected to reopen to the public on Aug. 8.

Traffic will need to find an alternative route. There will not be a detour sign in place during the closure.

