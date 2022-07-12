Traffic alert: Sherman Creek Bridge to close temporarily
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SANFORD (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Works has announced a bridge closure for the Town of Sanford.
The department said Sherman Creek Bridge, located on Sherman Creek Rod, will be closed to all traffic beginning July 18 at 7 a.m.
This bridge is expected to reopen to the public on Aug. 8.
Traffic will need to find an alternative route. There will not be a detour sign in place during the closure.