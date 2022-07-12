Ukrainian Day returns, celebrates Ukrainian Culture

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Be Ukrainian for a day at St. John’s 93rd annual Ukrainian Days Festival.

Ukrainian Day 2022 will be held on July 16 and Organizer & Volunteer Colleen Brown said it’s a day to share Ukrainian heritage with the community.

“We have been preparing food and baked goods for weeks there are many work sessions and everyone has a really good time coming together and volunteering to get prepared for the festival,” Brown said.

The festival will feature Ukrainian food including holubtsi, pyrohy, kielbasa and Ukrainian folk music and dancing.

“The dance troupe and the choir will perform at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m. there is a church tour,” Brown said.

St. John’s Ukrainian Humanitarian fund will have a booth at the festival showcasing the church’s Ukrainian Relief Committee.

“All of the money that we fundraise goes directly to organizations and charities that are doing on the groundwork to assist people who have been affected by the war in Ukraine,” Brown said.

Ukrainian Days will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Johnson City.

Admission is free and those in attendance are asked to wear blue and yellow to support Ukraine.