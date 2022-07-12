United Way recruits volunteers for ‘Day of Caring’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- “Day of Caring” was created to remember those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Through the spirit of local volunteers, it has grown into an annual tradition.

United Way of Broome County will host its largest single-day volunteer event, “Day of Caring,” on Sept. 9 and 10 this year.

The organization is working on assembling groups of volunteers for various projects across the county.

Prior Day of Caring events resulted in over 1,000 volunteers at over 100 projects. This year, the organization has more than 30 volunteer projects planned for the two days.

The organization offers projects from painting to yard work and gives volunteers the opportunity to do something tailored to their interests.

United Way of Broome County Marketing and Volunteer Engagement Specialist Andi Stack said this is what makes volunteering with United Way special.

“We really are able to collect the needs and the volunteer projects throughout the community and tailor that to the volunteers themselves,” Stack said. “So, if a volunteer comes and says that they are interested in doing some sort of technical work, we can really look to see what is needed out in the community and take their interests into mind.”

United Way is still accepting registration for organizations interested in hosting a volunteer project, including local health and human services agencies, schools, parks, and churches throughout Broome County.

Volunteer registration will take place on an online platform called Volunteer HQ. For more information on how to register, click here.