19-year-old suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Johnson City

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A 19-year-old female was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Baldwin Street in the Village of Johnson City Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the female’s injuries were serious. However, authorities were unable to comment on tickets or charges for the driver of the vehicle that struck her.

A section of Baldwin Street was blocked to traffic with yellow caution tape.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

