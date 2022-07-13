Binghamton Police arrest Brooklyn landlord over multiple code violations in city

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced the arrest of 39-year-old Isaac J. Anzaroot of Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday.

Binghamton Police said Anzaroot was wanted on 12 bench warrants and two arrest warrants issued by Binghamton City Court. All of the warrants claim housing code violations in regards to the properties he owns.

Police noted that the charges are violation-level offenses. They said he was taken into custody without incident.

“My thanks to the Binghamton Police Department for bringing Mr. Anzaroot into custody on multiple arrests and bench warrants in city court,” said Mayor Jared Kraham in a news release. “My administration is serious about holding slumlords, and all those who violate the City’s housing codes, accountable. I’m committed to improving housing conditions in Binghamton, delivering justice to families and restoring integrity to neighborhoods.”

In May 2021, the Binghamton fire marshals condemned his property at 95 Court St. due to issues regarding fire alarms.