ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Terrence McNally’s “Master Class” is brought to life on stage this weekend.

“Master Class” is a story inspired by a series of master classes the great opera diva, Maria Callas, conducted at Julliard towards the end of her career 1971 to 72.

Actress Andrea Gregori, who plays Maria Callas, said “Master Class” is a Tony award-winning play.

“This production is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of those classes,” Gregori said. “The interesting aspect is that Terrence McNally was in attendance for some of these master classes and observed in-person what was happening and he decided to dramatize them in this play.”

This is Gregori’s fifth time embodying this role.

“I think it is a masterpiece just delving into her psyche and the troubled woman that she was and the difficult life that she had. It’s a brilliant look into her artistry,” Gregori said. “I’ve been very lucky to find a role that I identify so closely with and I always wanted to do it at the Cider Mill Stage.”

Actor Jarod Hinton, who plays Anthony Candolino, said his character is the epitome of an operatic tenor.

“Anthony is quickly knocked down a few pegs by Madame Callas as she berates him in his perception of himself and of the world,” Hinton said.

Gregori said this production has an all-star lineup.

“It meant the absolute world to me to be cast in this because the other actors that are in the show are in my opinion among some of the most powerful in this area,” Hinton said.

BLAST presents “Master Class” at the Cider Mill Stage.

Performances are July 15 through 17 with Friday and Saturday night performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online, calling the box office (607)-321-9630, or in person the day of the show.