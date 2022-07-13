Advertisement

Dry morning

Afternoon showers
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.15″ (1.00″) 40% High 80 (76-82) Wind W

becoming NW 5-10 mph

WBNG
WBNG(wbng)

With a weakening front approaching from the north and a stalled front to our east,

we’ll keep a low chance of showers in the forecast today. We’ll have a few early showers tonight

with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The front stalled along the coast will keep a low chance of showers in the forecast Thursday.

Skies will turn mostly clear Thursday night.

Quiet for Friday and Saturday.

As heat and humidity return, there could be a couple showers or thunderstorms Sunday.

As heat builds Monday, we’ll keep a few showers back in the forecast. Warm Tuesday with

highs in the low 80s.

